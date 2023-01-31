Legroom risk in planes

Last week, Air India occupied special space in the media as it finished one year under its new ownership. A year ago, on January 27, 2022, Tata Group under the government-led divestment process, took over the operations of Air India and bought a 100% stake in full-service carrier Air India and its arm Air India Express. The group submitted the winning bid of Rs.18,000 crore as the enterprise value of Air India against a reserve price of Rs.12,906 crore. The bid comprised a payment of Rs.2,700 crore and retaining a debt of Rs.15,300 crore.

The takeover by Tata is being highlighted as the beginning of a new chapter in the history of Air India. In the pre-takeover era, the airline was not enjoying a good reputation for its below average performance.

The Tata tag, of course, has created waves for the airline as the general concept is that its performance vis a vis its customer service will improve. If timelines are taken into account, the airline has definitely shown improvement. Otherwise, Air India has been among the least punctual airlines in pre-takeover years.