Lending in digital mode

Now the scenario is changing fast, where, among other things, systems and procedures driving the banking system are undergoing transformation with technology playing the crucial role.

In other words, with the advent of technology, the banking services have witnessed dramatic reach where the customers now avail products and services at the click of a button, that too without visiting the bank branches physically.

However, the lending system didn’t completely fall in line with the power of technology. Despite appropriate technology in place, the banks didn’t promote digital systems of lending and continued to bank upon traditional systems in processing the loans.

It was only after the outbreak of a coronavirus induced pandemic which left no option with the banks but to integrate the technology fully into their operations. Today we can measure that the impact of COVID-19 on the financial system has been huge.

Changes triggered by the pandemic-induced lockdowns , shutdowns and mobility restrictions to curb the spread of the virus have been driving the growth story of all finch types which among other things include one of the core operations of the banking system - the lending.

During the period of over two years of the ongoing pandemic, lending is fast moving on the digital platform. Today, digital lending has become a buzzword in the banking system as people have fast become immune to the digital transactions, where they physically avoid visiting their bank branches and prefer cashless transactions.