Leopard on the road

BY MARIA ALTAF

Kashmir is home to several animal species that are in the list of endangered, such as snow leopard also called as 'ounce' and Kashmiri red stag called 'Hangul' .These two are the major attraction in the forests of Dachigam.

Snow leopard lives in the high altitudes of Jammu and Kashmir over almost 3200 meters. Snow leopards are beautiful with thick, smoky grey fur patterned with dark grey rosettes.

They have body length of almost 52 inches but surprisingly their tail can be sometimes as long as their whole body. They are adopted to snow as their paws act as natural snowshoes.