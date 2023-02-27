Leopards spotted in uptown

For last several days, leopards are being spotted by the local residents in some of the areas in Srinagar uptown. The leopards said to be more than one, move from one area to another, thus creating panic and affecting the movement of residents there.

The officials of Wildlife Protection Department are also on the job to capture the wild animals. They reach the areas whenever a call about noticing of a leopard is made. By the time they reach the spot, the wild animal disappears by that time.

Carrying tranquilliser guns and nets with them, the employees place cages to trap the leopards and also keep on visiting the affected areas regularly.