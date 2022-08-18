Lessons from Bihar

New government poised to face problems

Nitish has outsmarted BJP which could have executed Shinde type surgery with the help of former union minister, CPN Singh in Bihar. Analysts opine that Nitish Kumar who was sworn in as chief minister for record 8th time may face hordes of problems though coalition partners including RJD, and Congress; may adopt flexible approach to defeat BJP in Lok Sabha as well as 2025 assembly elections. Nitish is faced with baggage of RJD which is discredited for creating Jungle Raj hence he will have to be strong and check its revival which will be exploited by BJP to the hilt.

At present, chances of defections should not be ruled out as the BJP has mastered this technique with the help of ED and money power, as some believe, hence nothing is impossible for saffron party? As the things stand today Mahagathbandhan is sitting pretty and in the state assembly, which has an effective strength of 242, requiring 121 MLAs for a majority, the RJD has the highest number of 79 MLAs followed by the BJP (77) and the JD (U) with 44.

The JD (U) also enjoys the support of four MLAs of former Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha and an Independent. The Congress has 19 MLAs while the CPIML (L) has 12 and CPI and CPI (M) have two each. Besides, one MLA belongs to Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM.

Nitish’s Koeri-Kurmi castes

Nitish’s departure from NDA may cost it 70 percent (2019) and 66 percent (2020) votes of Koeri-Kurmi, extremely backward castes and Mahadalits which had helped it to win both central and state elections. Nitish had pushed these sections’ representation by ensuring quotas within quotas. Many in these sections visualise Nitish as a better option as compared to Yadav dominated RJD, whereas the upper castes are having supremacy in this party.

But new caste equations may worry BJP which is sure to retain hold over upper castes i.e., 65 percent in 2019 while OBCs (76 percent). Muslims are also soft towards Nitish though UPA had garnered maximum support during previous elections in the state. But BJP may gain in getting support of SC voters who had shifted to Paswan’s party LJP which is likely to join hands with saffron party.

Nitish had broke from Samta Party along with late George Fernandes in 1994 and focused on Mahadalits. Experts say that BJP’s strategy to cut Nitish to size had worked as it encouraged LJP which fielded its candidates in those seats only which were contested by JD (U). Chirag Paswan used to describe himself as Hanuman of Modi and refrained from fielding nominees in those seats which were allotted to BJP in 2020. Experts say that the MGB’s social coalition and caste realignment looks very tough for the BJP to beat but Saffron party backed by strong machinery of RSS fights to the last.