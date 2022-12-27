Lessons not learnt from 2005 earthquake

listening seriously to the advice of experts and then implementing it in letter and spirit is very important for the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which is vulnerable to earthquakes.

Entire J&K falls in seismic Zone-IV and V and there is always an apprehension of threat to life and property due to possible earthquakes.

As per official records almost all the districts of Kashmir valley and Doda, Kishtwar and Ramban districts fall in seismic Zone-V and the rest of the districts in seismic Zone-IV.