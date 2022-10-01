Let humans be human…

The question pops up: Why this dehumanization? Why is there a need for such an anthropomorphized animal projection, laced with human-like emotions and motivations? If animals are shown as the ones adhering to human attributes, like compassion or altruism, why are humans divorcing the same traits? And that too, very fast.

Of course, there is a general malaise around that puts skepticism high about the relevance of human attributes. Perhaps the everyday events and situations are throwing up certain equally shocking and surprising lessons that mock the essence of these very traits. Despite the incredible capacity for humanity, something that makes us human, we have this capacity for being inhuman.

The growing intolerance clubbed with gory violence, is the issue that has placed the notion of “humanness” in a controversial crucible. Almost all over the world. And if it’s just that simple, it’s both about the fire of devastation, and then a hail of death. A harrowing account of the damage wrought by the politics of deceit and prejudices.

The minds that dare to question getting castigated to the maximum. The communities and religions are demonised and demeaned to the extent of absurdity. The stormy evils of doublespeak and manipulation, from men down to their media, discrediting human traits blatantly. As such, no place on earth seems sane and safe.