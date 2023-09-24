Let Pharmacies Do More!

Noble Profession
World Pharmacists’ day is a global event, celebrated to highlight the role of pharmacist in our health care delivery systems, the role of pharmacist in strengthening it and thereby improving the patient outcomes. Every year on 25th of September World Pharmacist day is observed. It is the anniversary of the founding of the International Pharmaceutical Federation (FIP) in 1912. FIP is a global organization that represents pharmacists and pharmaceutical scientists all over the globe. Profession as a pharmacist is indeed a noble profession as it is an important and indispensably link in the health care system aimed at healing the ailing humanity and helping it to stay fit and fine.
To better understand the role of a pharmacist in our healthcare sector, it is imperative to have a deeper understanding of what Pharmacy is and who qualifies for the title of a Pharmacist. Pharmacy, by definition, is a field of scientific study that combines scientific knowledge of medicines, healthcare systems, direct patient interaction, technology, ethical considerations and business practices. Ideally, a pharmacist is a highly skilled and trusted professional who specializes in medications., possessing extensive knowledge about drugs, including their biochemical composition, uses, side effects, interactions, contraindications and effectiveness.
Pharmaceutical Services
Pharmacists undergo rigorous education to understand the role of drugs in various situations. They dispense prescriptions, conduct health screenings, administer immunizations, and provide guidance on the safe use of medicine. Pharmacists as an important link and a crucial element in the health care system play a crucial role in ensuring the well-being of patients by monitoring their health and progress.
Pharmacists work tirelessly in healthcare centers as a critical part of the healthcare delivery team comprising of a physicians, nurses, and other healthcare professionals. Outside of the hospital setting pharmacists can take up many roles such as community pharmacist, research pharmacist, retail pharmacist and industry pharmacist to name a few. In practice pharmacists can also take up specializations such as pediatric pharmacy, nuclear pharmacy which allows them to focus on a certain type of medications to serve the people better. Dispensing drugs directly to the patients is a widely known role of a pharmacist but equally important if not more is to undertake research to discover new drugs and explore new medicines to help people to live a healthy life. And last but not the least is the role as a teacher of Pharmaceutical Science one can play to impart education to the budding students in universities and colleges. Luckily we have shining examples in all the branches of this amazing science in our country where pharmacists are well equipped to play their role effectively in modern times.
Oldest Profession
Pharmacy is as old as the humanity itself. The world’s earliest prescriptions were recorded on a clay tablet in Mesopotamia (present day Iraq) in 2400 BC while as in India , the most primitive known record of a compounded medicine is believed to be the Sushrata Samhita , which is a classical Sanskrit text ,a foundational text of Ayurveda that dates back to the 6th century BC. In the West, it was in the early 17th century that a first pharmacist guild was formed. In 2003, certain legislations were made to let the pharmacists counsel the patients on both over the counter and prescription medicines and today there is a movement world over to expand the role of a pharmacist in the clinical setting .
Let Pharmacies Do More!
Pertinent to mention, that this year FIP’s message for World Pharmacists Day 2023 is “Let pharmacies do more.” This is very apt message from FIP given the fact that now the world particularly the western world has seen the benefits of giving pharmacies and pharmacists more autonomy in practicing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the statistics two- thirds of all the vaccines were delivered by pharmacists to patients. Pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare providers and have a very important role in public health and giving them more autonomy in practicing is surely the way to move forward.
However, back home, contrary to the developments in the west, pharmacy is one among the underutilized professions despite having all the potential. Pharmacists are yet to be given the befitting recognition of the role they play .They are to be counted in a way they deserve in the healthcare delivery systems. Mostly till now the pharmacist’s role has been limited to dispensing of medications. They are not being given active role in healthcare delivery teams and patient monitoring. There has been a vacuum in the periodic recruitment of pharmacists in almost all the states, more so in the union territory of J & K., In some states as in the UT the last recruitments were held decades back. The need for creating and notifying new pharmacist jobs such as drug inspectors, clinical pharmacists, drug analysts, is obvious . There is a talk of filling the vacancies by this year end and that raises hopes and enhances expectations .One would look forward to the anticipated action in the matter so as to improve the health care scenario in the country and to realize the dream of Healthy India for one and all.
Nearer home
A few years ago, one of my close relatives suffered with an episode of hyponatremia. It was a medical emergency, and the patient was admitted to a famous tertiary care hospital. The physicians on duty, treating the patient first struggled to find out what the condition was, then when they found out they were quick to replenish the depleted sodium levels. This very action turned out to life threatening as correcting severe hyponatremia too quickly is dangerous and can cause long lasting or even permanent brain injury. The sodium levels in such cases must be corrected gradually. As a result of their negligence the patient underwent Osmotic demyelination which in turn caused brain damage that affected his speech and walking abilities for the rest of his life.
Incidents like these can be avoided by making the clinical pharmacist part of the healthcare delivery workforce. In that crucial moment a clinical pharmacist could have been helpful in reminding the team of physicians regarding the dosage requirement in such an extreme case of hyponatremia.
Things are possible!
Pharmacy as a profession is full of achievable possibilities. Pharmacists are equipped with the know how about the dosage regimens required for all type of medication and can be a resource to the physicians as they perform drug administration. Pharmacists can be a great guide to the patients in the process as well. Incidents like the one cited above, can be avoided and dosage errors minimized by incorporating the services of a clinical pharmacist in a healthcare delivery team. Pharmacists also can take up the role of triaging the patients which will reduce the burden on physicians.
Pharmacists are trained to provide patient-centered care by offering advice, information and education on medicines and health issues. Their role involves helping patients to understand their conditions and treatments, and to adhere to their medication regimens. They can be helpful in assessing patients’ needs and preferences, and can help in tailoring the interventions required accordingly. Pharmacists in association with other health care professionals together can optimize patient outcomes and ensure continuity of care.
Research and drug discovery
Pharmacists are engaged in research and innovation in the Pharma industry. They conduct clinical trials, pharmacoeconomic studies, pharmacovigilance activities, drug discovery and development, formulation and delivery systems, pharmacogenomics, and pharmacogenetics, among others. They generate new knowledge and scientific evidence that inform practice, policy, and education.They provide a wide range of services that enhance the access to and use of medicines, as well as the prevention and treatment of diseases. They contribute in a big way to the advancement of knowledge, education and policy in pharmacy and health care.
Pursue the ideals
World Pharmacists’ Day is an opportunity for pharmacy to showcase its achievements and value, as well as to advocate for more recognition and support from governments, policymakers, and all stakeholders. My submission to the practitioners and policy makers will be: Let pharmacists do more! Let’s all work to make it possible for greater common good.
As pharmacists, this day, let us rededicate ourselves to serve humanity and to support the profession’s ideals and commitments.
Mirza Ravhan is a registered pharmacist with J&K Pharmacy Council, working in drug development industry. He has a masters degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences and contributes on issues related to the science and society.