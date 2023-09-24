Let Pharmacies Do More!

Pertinent to mention, that this year FIP’s message for World Pharmacists Day 2023 is “Let pharmacies do more.” This is very apt message from FIP given the fact that now the world particularly the western world has seen the benefits of giving pharmacies and pharmacists more autonomy in practicing during the COVID-19 pandemic. As per the statistics two- thirds of all the vaccines were delivered by pharmacists to patients. Pharmacists are the most accessible healthcare providers and have a very important role in public health and giving them more autonomy in practicing is surely the way to move forward.

However, back home, contrary to the developments in the west, pharmacy is one among the underutilized professions despite having all the potential. Pharmacists are yet to be given the befitting recognition of the role they play .They are to be counted in a way they deserve in the healthcare delivery systems. Mostly till now the pharmacist’s role has been limited to dispensing of medications. They are not being given active role in healthcare delivery teams and patient monitoring. There has been a vacuum in the periodic recruitment of pharmacists in almost all the states, more so in the union territory of J & K., In some states as in the UT the last recruitments were held decades back. The need for creating and notifying new pharmacist jobs such as drug inspectors, clinical pharmacists, drug analysts, is obvious . There is a talk of filling the vacancies by this year end and that raises hopes and enhances expectations .One would look forward to the anticipated action in the matter so as to improve the health care scenario in the country and to realize the dream of Healthy India for one and all.

Nearer home

A few years ago, one of my close relatives suffered with an episode of hyponatremia. It was a medical emergency, and the patient was admitted to a famous tertiary care hospital. The physicians on duty, treating the patient first struggled to find out what the condition was, then when they found out they were quick to replenish the depleted sodium levels. This very action turned out to life threatening as correcting severe hyponatremia too quickly is dangerous and can cause long lasting or even permanent brain injury. The sodium levels in such cases must be corrected gradually. As a result of their negligence the patient underwent Osmotic demyelination which in turn caused brain damage that affected his speech and walking abilities for the rest of his life.

Incidents like these can be avoided by making the clinical pharmacist part of the healthcare delivery workforce. In that crucial moment a clinical pharmacist could have been helpful in reminding the team of physicians regarding the dosage requirement in such an extreme case of hyponatremia.

Things are possible!

Pharmacy as a profession is full of achievable possibilities. Pharmacists are equipped with the know how about the dosage regimens required for all type of medication and can be a resource to the physicians as they perform drug administration. Pharmacists can be a great guide to the patients in the process as well. Incidents like the one cited above, can be avoided and dosage errors minimized by incorporating the services of a clinical pharmacist in a healthcare delivery team. Pharmacists also can take up the role of triaging the patients which will reduce the burden on physicians.

Pharmacists are trained to provide patient-centered care by offering advice, information and education on medicines and health issues. Their role involves helping patients to understand their conditions and treatments, and to adhere to their medication regimens. They can be helpful in assessing patients’ needs and preferences, and can help in tailoring the interventions required accordingly. Pharmacists in association with other health care professionals together can optimize patient outcomes and ensure continuity of care.