Let the people live in peace

A geo-strategic irony hit India and Pakistan when Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, shortly after Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan landed in Moscow. The time to reflect on the first anniversary of the February 25, 2021 ceasefire on the Line of Control was snatched by the conflict in Eurasia.

It was important for Delhi and Islamabad to understand what all has been achieved so far, and could the two countries have moved further to consolidate the gains of peace on the LoC.

A periodic review of such important decisions that touch the lives of the people, not just on the borders, but also in the hinterlands, serves a sort of examination of nations’ behaviour.

In essence, the February 25 ceasefire had its origin in the November 26, 2003 ceasefire which was signed and implemented in one of the best periods when Indo-Pak relations took turn for resolving issues through peace; conflicts were on table to look for solutions.