Let there be light

What happened to J&K in 2019 - regardless of what side of the ideological debate one may be on - invariably came to represent a pivotal moment in our history. It was that moment where the traditional mainstream found itself trapped in the web of its own contradictions and delusions - exposed in good measure, despite its shrill and stentorian rhetoric, by its own helplessness.

It was also a moment where the people of Jammu and Kashmir, collectively yet involuntarily, stood at the crossroads of a chequered and bloody history yet again - staring into the abyss of the past and looking at an uncertain, looming future — wondering if another generation would be consumed by violence, exploitation and rampant misgovernance.

The powers-that-be, in turn, spoke of a new future, a new Kashmir. The people of Kashmir, and its traditional mainstream leadership - from the crevices of a reluctant survival bunker, spoke of a constitutional transgression and an identity robbed - of a promise broken — and how they could collectively be the saviours of a people they had flogged, traumatised and robbed for decades.

To, even for a moment, assume that the decisions of 2019 were welcomed or celebrated in Kashmir would be a monumental lie. And liars can never be the well-wishers of a nation, nor can they be patriots.

That said, the average young Kashmiri - however dejected, anguished or disappointed - found solace in the disempowerment and helplessness of our pampered twin-family, traditional political mainstream.

The incarceration of the mainstream leaders - their public humiliation - became a consolation for the people. It was the balm on their wounds. To deny this, would be a lie too.