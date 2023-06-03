Let your property talk

Gone are the days when taking a loan from banks was seen as a mark of disgrace in society. This view stands radically changed. The fast growing consumerism coupled with an emerging sea of personal needs has forced almost all segments of population, especially the young generation to embrace life on a bank loan. Precisely, a bank loan has become a faithful companion to individuals as well as families and of course businesses.

In other words, availability of finance holds the key for people to keep themselves afloat in the given circumstances. When it comes to availability of finance, the resources for larger parts of societies are bank loans. In fact, living on a bank loan is an established norm. In contemporary times, the bank loan is now assumed as good as oxygen by individuals, families and companies to brave the financial crisis and remain economically afloat. Today, people live on EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments). They think EMI, eat EMI and breathe EMI.

The growing reliance of individuals, families and businesses on bank loans has been keeping banks engaged in tailoring customized schemes for different segments of consumers. We have been regularly witnessing a host of new schemes launched by banks to meet the growing aspiration of their clients. Even the loan schemes already in place are being revisited by the banks to make them more customer-friendly.

Over a period of time, particularly when the period of growing consumerism began, a breed of young borrowers have emerged on the scene as ‘veteran borrowers’. These ‘veteran borrowers’ were early birds to take route of a bank loan when they were simply students. For most of them, an education loan was their first brush with a bank loan. Then they borrowed money from banks either for their self-employment venture, some personal needs or for negotiating mounting wedding expenses etc. Once they got hold of a regular income stream for themselves, they looked forward to a dream house and started realizing it by taking route of home loan schemes. Their fair dealing as a borrower earned them a status of ‘most preferred customer’ from their banks. And this young breed of borrowers continue to flood the loan market where banks, fintechs and other private lenders are catering to their financial needs through a host of tailor-made schemes.