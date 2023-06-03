Let your property talk

(The views are of the author & not the institution he works for)
Gone are the days when taking a loan from banks was seen as a mark of disgrace in society. This view stands radically changed. The fast growing consumerism coupled with an emerging sea of personal needs has forced almost all segments of population, especially the young generation to embrace life on a bank loan. Precisely, a bank loan has become a faithful companion to individuals as well as families and of course businesses.
In other words, availability of finance holds the key for people to keep themselves afloat in the given circumstances. When it comes to availability of finance, the resources for larger parts of societies are bank loans. In fact, living on a bank loan is an established norm. In contemporary times, the bank loan is now assumed as good as oxygen by individuals, families and companies to brave the financial crisis and remain economically afloat. Today, people live on EMIs (Equated Monthly Installments). They think EMI, eat EMI and breathe EMI.
The growing reliance of individuals, families and businesses on bank loans has been keeping banks engaged in tailoring customized schemes for different segments of consumers. We have been regularly witnessing a host of new schemes launched by banks to meet the growing aspiration of their clients. Even the loan schemes already in place are being revisited by the banks to make them more customer-friendly.
Over a period of time, particularly when the period of growing consumerism began, a breed of young borrowers have emerged on the scene as ‘veteran borrowers’. These ‘veteran borrowers’ were early birds to take route of a bank loan when they were simply students. For most of them, an education loan was their first brush with a bank loan. Then they borrowed money from banks either for their self-employment venture, some personal needs or for negotiating mounting wedding expenses etc. Once they got hold of a regular income stream for themselves, they looked forward to a dream house and started realizing it by taking route of home loan schemes. Their fair dealing as a borrower earned them a status of ‘most preferred customer’ from their banks. And this young breed of borrowers continue to flood the loan market where banks, fintechs and other private lenders are catering to their financial needs through a host of tailor-made schemes.
Precisely, loans have become the most dependable resource for individuals and families to meet their various goals ranging from education and house to cars, laptops and smartphones. These loans are easy to get if the borrower’s repayment history in case of earlier loans shows no default in monthly equated installments (EMIs). So based on existing financial dealings with your bank will make it easy to borrow more money from the bank.
Let’s today have a look at a loan scheme which you can depend upon to raise a loan amounting to tens of crores without disclosing the need for it. For this, you have to mortgage your immovable property to the bank.
What is this scheme known as and what are the major benefits of the scheme?
The scheme is usually referred to as LAP (Loan Against Property) and is offered for commercial and residential properties. The borrower needs to mortgage his/her property so as to get funds from the bank or any lending institutions. The authentic documents of the property need to be deposited with the lender till the time the loan is repaid fully. The repayment of such loans is completed on an EMI basis.
Although loans against property are definitely cheaper than personal loans. The borrower can obtain a loan amount commensurate to the value of the property less the bank’s margin. Additionally, these loans offer larger sums at lower interest rates and longer repayment tenures. These loans usually have a tenure of up to fifteen years.
Remarkably, the borrower still remains the lawful owner of the property throughout the loan tenure and can choose to repay the loan at a pace in line with his/her financial standing and situation. Further, unlike home loans, loans against property can be used as the borrower wishes. With constantly escalating real estate values, this loan helps raise big sums, while they are also suitable for short-term needs like medical treatment/emergencies, children’s education/marriage, starting/expanding business, etc.
Usually, real estate that qualifies for a LAP includes a house, a commercial property or a piece of land. If a property is owned by more than one person, all legal owners need to jointly apply for the loan against the co-owned property.
LAP Eligibility criteria varies from bank to bank, some common factors that all banks consider are the borrower’s income, debts, savings, repayment track record (for credit cards, previous loans, etc.); and the market value of the mortgaged property. Apart from this, the borrower’s employment status, age, financial standing, and credit score also play a key role in determining the loan amount that is sanctioned. Lenders prefer that the borrower is paying off the debt while still employed – this is precisely why the maximum age for maturity of LAP for a salaried individual is set at 60 years (retirement age in India) and for self-employed individuals it is 70 years.
Is J&K Bank offering this scheme?
Yes. In fact, this scheme (Loan Against Property) has been in the product basket of the bank for a long. Recently the bank has revised the scheme to make it more customer-friendly. Some key parameters revised include:
-The maximum quantum of finance has been increased to Rs 10.00 crore with the quantum of finance linked to realizable sale value.
-Eligibility criteria of individuals as well as non-individual entities re-defined.
-Interest rate reduced by upto 50 bps.
-Finance against properties owned by 3rd parties is also allowed.
-Maximum age at loan maturity increased to 75 years. Besides, a mechanism for linking the loan tenor to age of younger borrower also specified.
-Loan processing charges reduced to 0.25% of loan amount.
-Scope of the scheme extended to rural areas as well.
What is the eligibility criteria?
Individuals, proprietorship firms, partnership firms, companies, trusts and other non-individual entities having minimum income of Rs 1.50 Lacs per annum are eligible under the scheme. In case of loans to individual(s) and proprietorship concerns, income of family members/ close relatives like parents/ spouse/ children can be considered for deriving loan eligibility and repayment capacity.
In case of partnership firms, income of partners can be added to the retained earnings/profit of the firm for deriving loan eligibility/ repayment capacity.
In case of loans availed jointly by Joint owners of the property, income of the spouse/ children of joint owners can also be considered. All the owners/ joint owners shall be made borrowers. In case of companies and other business enterprises, loan eligibility shall be based on net-earnings/profit of the company.
Notably, the loan under the scheme shall be given for business or personal needs. The borrower has to give undertaking that the loan shall not be used for speculative purposes.
Is the sanction of the loan limit linked to the value of property to be mortgaged?
Yes. The J&K Bank Loan Against Property (LAP) Scheme envisages that the loan limit is linked to the value of the property. The assessment of limit will be carried out keeping in view certain parameters and limit shall be fixed as lower of the followings:
-Maximum 75% of the realizable value of the property.
-Gross deductions inclusive of loan EMI/s (existing as well as proposed) should not exceed 65% to 75%, depending upon the gross income of the borrower.
