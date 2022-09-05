Let’s diversify our platter

Kashmiri breakfast

It’s nun chai, Kashmiri tea, kept on high boiling point with some milk and salt added to it. An average Kashmiri takes 3 cups a day. WHO recommends 5gms of salt a day, we consume 10 gms - double than recommended.

We need tough and mandatory limit on salts. Too much salt is bad for our health as it leads to water retention, increases volume of blood, increases blood pressure, hypertension, heart problems and kidney issues. Not much diversity we see in our lunch too.

Looking from perspective of average per capita income, majority sticks to basic staple diet as rice and collard greens (hakh) and if pocket at times permits then red meat twice or once a month. Important factor in achieving good health and avoiding diseases is overall diet, not a specified food item. Collard greens has to be part of diet not a diet in itself.

Diet diversity ensures sustainable, environment friendly, holistic healthcare, and keep us disease free and drug free. Food plate of Kashmir doesn’t complete the nutritional composition required for healthy and fit body.

Kashmir shares huge burden of diseases especially non communicable ones. Nutritional deficiencies can lead to variety of disorders; bone, skin, eye, mental, sexual, digestive, and blood disorders. Poor intake of food, adverse life style, faulty food habits, special meal preferences and sedentary life style exacerbate and worsens the prognosis.

Extreme diets are killing us. Breakfast cannot be replaced by nun chai or traditional bakery. Drinking it too much can lead to stone kidneys, weaken immune system, deprive body of essential vitamins, and make us vulnerable to diseases.