Let’s keep marching ahead

March is about coming of spring, going of gloom, gushing of waters, opening of schools, going to gardens and lush green meadows; feeling light, getting bright and arriving afresh in life with new season and new session. March is about taking new projects and marching ahead in life.

This month is also about some serious affairs like examinations or result declaration. At a global level we observe zero discrimination day on March 1 and International Women’s Day on March 8 besides many other days of recalling and remembering humanity and its accomplishments.

Coincidentally, Einstein was also born in March, on 14th, and this day is observed as the international pi day across the globe. According to Einstein, life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance, you must keep moving on. So let us keep marching ahead. We may go slow or we may go fast but we should always go on and on.

March past is a wonderful act among troops to salute and pass a prestigious spot or a dignity without stopping at all. So should we live through the life. Success should not put a full stop on future endeavours nor should remorse hold us back.

Those of us who are taken aback in life for any reason should try to come again and see that there are a whole-host of options still un-attempted. Let us not regret what we are not capable of. Let us explore what we are enabled to do. Persistence can change failure into an extraordinary achievement. We can have our Eureka moments in life.