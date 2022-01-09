Let’s mend ourselves

With the inception of humans on earth, besides the clandestine and obfuscated processes through various dimensions of time, the human beings constantly go through changes in the world. Whether or not the changes are desirable, we are bound to face them.

These changes are cardinally a part of evolutionary process which culminates at humans understanding life and things around them holistically with mature instinct.

Haplessly, the commonly inculcated perception about life is parochial, inadequate and depraved. The reason is universal inadequacy of educational institutions.