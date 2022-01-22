Letter to Rajesh Dhar, my lone Pandit friend

Giving tongue to heart

On my part I do pose uncomfortable questions to myself. How many in this community were millionaires, with multiple houses outside Kashmir. Not many. In fact must have been just a few. How many of them were high end government employees enjoying privileges, again, not many. How many of them were into high end businesses with enough resources to settle anywhere in India. How many of them were networked into Intelligence Agencies that the state was bound to take care of them, no matter what. How many of them the state must have arranged for!

An average Pandit community was a collection of poor, middle class, and a few rich families. One would also think about how many of them were into any kind of politics. Again not many. This community was like any other human collective, trying to live, and struggle to live better. If this community leaves Kashmir on 19 January, it is almost inhuman to think that they wilfully pushed themselves into a darkness of displacement. It was a human catastrophe, and it was an outcome of a particular situation. The only explanation for such a thing is just one: Kashmiri Pandits thought of themselves as insecure, and left the land to save their lives, their future. It is an unalloyed fact. This is about Kashmir Pandits leaving Kashmir. Now, about what they faced in the hot plains of Jammu. Less said the better. Living in tents, with no belongings, and surviving a climate that is hostile to someone living in Kashmir, tells it all. There is no need to expand on this. The pain of displacement is almost indescribable. Further, the return of Kashmiri Pandits is not something that should become a subject of debate. If we look at it humanely, it is a given. They should return, must return, and live in their land, the way they used to. When we say that Kashmiri Pandits have a right to return, I find it disgusting. As if someone gives them this right, or there is a need to acknowledge a right that inherently exists with a human. By the very being, and being the creation of God, we all belong to where we are born. And yes, we have a right to settle anywhere in this world, if we choose to, without undermining anyone else’s right.