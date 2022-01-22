Letter to Rajesh Dhar, my lone Pandit friend

BY ZINDA ROOD
Kashmiri Pandits observed 19th January as the Day of Exile. They are away from their home; they are in exile. Let’s all pray that they return before long. Kashmiri Muslims remember January, of the same year, as the month of massacres.
They live as dead people in their own home. They are exile. Let’s all pray that life returns to them soon. May the sufferings of both end, and may God’s mercy be on both – Haenndis tae Musalmanas.
Who says what about Kashmiri Pandits leaving Kashmir, or forced to leave Kashmir, one thing is clear - it was, and is, a story of human suffering. Getting uprooted from one’s land, leaving behind the hearth, and getting displaced almost overnight, is nothing short of tragic.
Only those know it who underwent it; they alone can describe it. Imagine a family with old parents, innocent children, living in a moderate house, struggling hard to make two ends meet. There are worries about how to take care of old parents, how to build a better future for children, how to improve the standards of living, and how to ward of a million apprehensions that usually surrounded a normal family at a place like Kashmir, in 1990.
And suddenly the nest is blown up in a storm, and the family is without cover in a hostile surrounding. If anyone doesn’t feel it, there is something seriously wrong with his human self.
From Suffering to Subject
The problem with a human suffering, individual or collective, is that once it happens, it turns into a subject. It’s remembered, it’s discussed, it’s explained, and it’s passed on to generations. The danger in this is, that on all sides heart stops to feel the real suffering, mind takes over to explain, and finally gut claims a monopoly over it. That is the time when toxins flow in and out from all sides. This is what happened to the events of Partition in the sub-continent, and this is now the case with Pandits leaving Kashmir, or forced to leave Kashmir. Like the suffering of Kashmiri Pandits, or like the suffering of Kashmiri Muslims, this is also tragic. In fact, it is more than tragic – it manufactures tragedies. One such tragedy that befell Kashmiri Muslims is very recent, in fact still unfolding.
While Kashmiri Pandits observed the day, propagandists had a field day. Propaganda mounted over a human suffering is much like a cocktail party thrown after a slaughter, over the dead bodies. It’s just reprehensible. Those who do it are nobody’s friends. Such people only invest this suffering to produce more of the kind. This is happening on one side of the fence.
On the other side of the imagined, and on the ground rooted -booted- fence, I, as a Kashmir Muslim, watch this all with a sense of twin torture. One, this toxic propaganda doesn’t mitigate the pain of Kashmiri Pandits; it only prolongs it.
Two, it bores a wound into me, as a community, accusing me of a crime I never committed. It vilifies me in the eyes of a Kashmiri Pandit. And you know what happens then; as a psychological being I am untroubled, if not happy, that you left. That is the power of propaganda, your side or my side. It creates a fake world, but injects real disruptions in the actual world. I’m not trying to justify anything, and before you find me doing so, I stop it here. I get back to the suffering, which it is, and which must end.
I, as a Kashmir Muslim, must feel for those who lost their home, their land, their cultural abode, and their emotional locale. When I say as a Kashmiri Muslim, I don’t pollute it with politically crafted, and intellectually presented grandiose postulates like secularism, sufi Islam, composite culture, and Kashmiriyat.
All these conceptual categories have acted as weapons of obfuscation in Kashmir. Kashmiri Muslims have been deceived and blinded by these weapons; these are intangible pellets that turned the political leadership of Kashmir visually impaired and we lost our way into wilderness. In a way, Kashmiri Pandits are drowned in the mountains of dust that we raised time to time struggling to march out of that wilderness.
And in January 1990, it was a storm of that dust. I again stop it here, because it can again be seen as justifying one suffering by virtue of another. That is the worst thing to happen. Your suffering is a suffering, so is mine. They don’t cancel each other, they make two.
Mind Talk:
From gut I need to give it back to an un-agitated mind, and finally open my heart to share a beat with the fellow humans, who are, for the sake of identity called Kashmiri Pandits.
Was this a community comprising hundreds of thousands of human souls – old, young, and toddlers; or was this a unified, singular organism with a definite skeleton of politics. Was a Kashmiri Pandit my neighbour by virtue of space, that he lived next door, or we actually shared a relationship of living under the shade of each other - Hamsaya. Was their a coercive filed set in Kashmir post 1947, even before, that tied us to each other in an artificial way, and once that field was disrupted in 1990, we acted as repulsive poles? Does my collective self, as Kashmiri Muslim, and your collective self, as Kashmiri Pandit, make two different worlds, mutually exclusive, and at times hostile? If me, as a Kashmiri Muslim, and you, as a Kashmiri Pandit, can move away from our respective psychological torture chambers, we can have a decent conversation on all such questions, and more, to the advantage of both.
Giving tongue to heart
On my part I do pose uncomfortable questions to myself. How many in this community were millionaires, with multiple houses outside Kashmir. Not many. In fact must have been just a few. How many of them were high end government employees enjoying privileges, again, not many. How many of them were into high end businesses with enough resources to settle anywhere in India. How many of them were networked into Intelligence Agencies that the state was bound to take care of them, no matter what. How many of them the state must have arranged for!
An average Pandit community was a collection of poor, middle class, and a few rich families. One would also think about how many of them were into any kind of politics. Again not many. This community was like any other human collective, trying to live, and struggle to live better. If this community leaves Kashmir on 19 January, it is almost inhuman to think that they wilfully pushed themselves into a darkness of displacement. It was a human catastrophe, and it was an outcome of a particular situation. The only explanation for such a thing is just one: Kashmiri Pandits thought of themselves as insecure, and left the land to save their lives, their future. It is an unalloyed fact. This is about Kashmir Pandits leaving Kashmir. Now, about what they faced in the hot plains of Jammu. Less said the better. Living in tents, with no belongings, and surviving a climate that is hostile to someone living in Kashmir, tells it all. There is no need to expand on this. The pain of displacement is almost indescribable. Further, the return of Kashmiri Pandits is not something that should become a subject of debate. If we look at it humanely, it is a given. They should return, must return, and live in their land, the way they used to. When we say that Kashmiri Pandits have a right to return, I find it disgusting. As if someone gives them this right, or there is a need to acknowledge a right that inherently exists with a human. By the very being, and being the creation of God, we all belong to where we are born. And yes, we have a right to settle anywhere in this world, if we choose to, without undermining anyone else’s right.
Searching for the tongue:
My dear friend, I can talk about your tragedy, and at length. But I will sum up my tragedy in just a sentence, and that too can incur a cost. I can barely whisper about my own tragedy. I have turned into an anonymous, because talking is now called terror in Kashmir. I leave my tragedy to your imagination, and I trust that.
If only we could converse freely
As long as we are tied to histories, ideologies, nationalisms, and imagined futures, we are in an exiled state of mind. We can right away end this state of mutual exile by transcending these imposed barriers, and begin talking. We can talk without being unreal, fake, manipulative, deceitful or violent. We can talk without taking recourse to this humbug -’secularism’. We can talk, and just be who we are. You, as a Kashmiri Pandit, and I, as a Kashmiri Muslim. We have enough in our respective traditions that holds the human in us, and that hugs the human from anywhere.
Right now my throat is half slit, my heart is totally smothered, and my tongue is permanently under a sharp knife. It’s time for you to begin talking on my behalf.
Regards to elders, salam to all, and lots of love to kids
