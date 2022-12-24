LG. Manoj Sinha Craves for Soft Power

Hosting R 20 Summit

India is also hosting the R20 second summit in 2023 in line with the G20 framework. The basic objective of R20 is to build a God-centric value system in place of a Religion-centric system. Two organizations viz, Nahdlatul Ulama of Indonesia and the Muslim World League of Saudi Arabia have launched Religion 20 to facilitate the emergence of a global movement in which people of goodwill of every faith and nation will help bring the world’s geopolitical and economic power structures into alignment with the highest moral and spiritual values for the sake of humanity”. It is definitely laudable that PM Modi described India as the holy land of “Buddha and Gandhi” and wanted the next summit of G20 in India as a harbinger of peace in the world. The Muslim world Leagues top officials believe that the R20 summit in India will help in disseminating the message of religious harmony to the world.

In this context it is apt to examine the potential of soft power available in Kashmir which has caught the attention of Mr. Sinha. There is tremendous infrastructure of soft power available in Kashmir that can be improved and employed for the good of common people more particularly youth who see darkness on all sides.

First, as Mr. Sinha has rightly stated that there is a need for a sustainable sports movement in Kashmir to tap the talent of the youth so that they learn discipline, balance, speed, and self-confidence. Sports have assumed significance in an interconnected world and the new education policy has provided an impetus to it as it intends to promote the holistic development of the individual. Kashmir has a long history of sports and in recent times martial arts among school-going children has assumed a lot of visibility. Many of my students working on South Asia are familiar with “cricket diplomacy” as an instrument of conflict management. Sports have a healing power and can connect people and cultures. The great Nelson Mandela used to say that “sports has power to change the world. It can unite the world. It creates hope in places where there is despair. It is stronger than governments in bringing down racial barriers”. The union government too has over the years improved sports infrastructure by establishing the first National Sports university in Manipur.

Second, the rich cultural heritage of Kashmir can also be showcased as soft power having phenomenal attraction. In his magisterial book The wonder that was India, the celebrated British cultural historian A.L. Basham recounts an interesting episode: “According to the 11th-century Persian poet Firdusi, who collected many legends and traditions of pre-Muslim Persia in his Shahnameh (Book of Kings) Basham writes,”the 5th century {AD} Sasanian king Bahram Gur invited 10,000 Indian musicians to his realm and gave them cattle, corn and assess so that they might settle in the land to entertain his poorer subjects who had been complaining that the pleasures of music and dance were reserved for the rich”. The beauty of Kashmiri culture is best captured and represented among the lower sections of society who retain it from art, architecture, language, fairs, festivals, rites, and rituals.

About Kashmir culture historian GMD Sufi writes “the cult of Buddha, the teachings of Vedanta, and the mysticism of Islam through Persian sources have one after another found a congenial home in Kashmir”. The influence and imprint of central Asian and Persian culture on Kashmir has given Kashmiri culture the resources to connect cultures, people, and countries in South and Central Asia. Due to tourism and hill mentality, people are quite hospitable making their culture a source of soft power.