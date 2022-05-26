LG Sinha talks less, delivers more

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Manoj Sinha has emerged as a man who talks less and delivers more. He has proven to be a hard taskmaster.
Since the day he has taken over as the J&K Lieutenant Governor, he has ensured that the government servants remain on toes and don’t even think about becoming complacent. LG Sinha has remained accessible to officials as well as the common people.
He has ensured that the development projects get completed within the stipulated time. His 2-year stint in J&K till date has been eventful. His congenial style of working, quick decision making have had a direct impact on the functioning of administration in the Union Territory.
Officials don’t take their jobs casually. They are aware of the fact that they are being monitored constantly and any sort of negligence can put them in a dock. The Lieutenant Governor has given a freehand to the anti-graft agencies in J&K.
During the past two years, the Anti Corruption Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation have taken stern action against corrupt officers. The war against corruption has led to many illegal practices coming to an end in Jammu and Kashmir. The officials no longer keep the files pending. They are aware that every single complaint is being taken a note of.
The robust grievance redressal system in the Union Territory has brought the common man closer to the system. LG Sinha himself listens to the grievances of people. Programmes like Awam-Ki-Awaz, LG Mulaqat have become instant hits among the people.
The government has set up multiple platforms for the people to reach the administration. People can reach the administration over phones or through online portals. The complaints are taken note of and addressed without any delay.
After Manoj Sinha has taken over as the Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, the Valley has not witnessed a single shutdown or any street protest. The stone-pelting has become a history so have the separatists, who used to orchestrate the violence in Kashmir.
Sinha has given a free hand to security forces to deal with the terrorists and their supporters but has directed them to be soft towards innocents.
Terrorists are on the run and security forces are having an upper hand. Separatists have not been left in a position to call shots. They have been shown their place. During the past two years J&K has received investment proposals worth crores.
The investors from UAE are showing keen interest to invest in Jammu and Kashmir. The industrial sector has got a fillip as the government led by Sinha is taking all possible steps to ensure that outside investors don’t face any difficulties in setting up their units in the Union Territory.
Footfall of tourists has increased manifolds. A record number of tourists have visited the Himalayan region since 2020. The ailing tourism industry has got a breather.
The stakeholders have time and again expressed their gratitude to the administration for promoting JK as the favourite tourist destination.
Tourism players are earning their livelihood without any disruptions as the security forces are ensuring that elements inimical to peace are kept at bay. LG Sinha has reformed the entire system and the common man in Kashmir has been the biggest beneficiary.
The issues of transporters and local businessmen have been resolved. They are no more seen agitating or meeting the officials to get their problems sorted out.
LG Sinha has laid a foundation of strong Jammu and Kashmir. He has ensured that the projects that were incomplete due to one or other reason are completed without any delay.
Today the works that are taken up are finished within a stipulated time. J&K is on its way to become completely digital. It has transformed. The young JKPS, IAS and IPS officers are trying their best to ensure that a common man gets all the benefits & Security he deserves.
Steps taken by LG Sinha have put the former rulers and mainstream politicians in a quandary. During their tenures they couldn’t even achieve 10 per cent of what LG Sinha has achieved just within a span of two years. The J&K is being rebuilt without any hindrances and disruptions. The Lieutenant Governor has shown the way and has proven that where there is a will there’s a way.
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are the personal opinions of the author.
The facts, analysis, assumptions and perspective appearing in the article do not reflect the views of GK.