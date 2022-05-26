LG Sinha talks less, delivers more

Since the day he has taken over as the J&K Lieutenant Governor, he has ensured that the government servants remain on toes and don’t even think about becoming complacent. LG Sinha has remained accessible to officials as well as the common people.

He has ensured that the development projects get completed within the stipulated time. His 2-year stint in J&K till date has been eventful. His congenial style of working, quick decision making have had a direct impact on the functioning of administration in the Union Territory.

Officials don’t take their jobs casually. They are aware of the fact that they are being monitored constantly and any sort of negligence can put them in a dock. The Lieutenant Governor has given a freehand to the anti-graft agencies in J&K.

During the past two years, the Anti Corruption Bureau and Central Bureau of Investigation have taken stern action against corrupt officers. The war against corruption has led to many illegal practices coming to an end in Jammu and Kashmir. The officials no longer keep the files pending. They are aware that every single complaint is being taken a note of.