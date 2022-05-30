LG’s assurance

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s assurance that the government is not considering disengagement of Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat employees, must now put an end to the controversy related to it.

The employees must focus on their work since the assurance has come from the top most level.

Earlier, some reports that government would disengage these employees and re-advertise the posts through Service Selection Board (SSB) had created the controversy.