LG’s assurance

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha’s assurance that the government is not considering disengagement of Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat employees, must now put an end to the controversy related to it.
The employees must focus on their work since the assurance has come from the top most level.
Earlier, some reports that government would disengage these employees and re-advertise the posts through Service Selection Board (SSB) had created the controversy.
The employees took to streets and urged the government not to disengage them. Even the political parties supported their demand.
J&K BJP President Ravinder Raina alleged that some people in administration were creating controversies to defame BJP, particularly when there is a talk of elections.
He said he talked to the LG and the Chief Secretary on the issue and was told by them that there was no such order from the government.
On Sunday a joint delegation of J&K Rehbar-e-Khel Teachers’ Association and All J&K Rehbar-e-Janglat Employees’ Association called on Lieutenant Governor at Raj Bhavan in Srinagar.
According to an official press release, the delegation apprised him about their concerning issues regarding the apprehension of disengagement, and submitted a memorandum of their demands pertaining to the regularisation of their services, salary enhancement etc.
Lieutenant Governor told them that the government is not considering their disengagement.
He also said that employees should not get misled by the false information doing rounds in the media. The Lieutenant Governor assured the employees that all their concerns and issues would be addressed appropriately.
He also directed the Principal Secretary GAD to address all the genuine concerns, and look into the issues, projected by the delegation, on priority.
The Rehbar-e-Khel and Rehbar-e-Janglat employees must have heaved a sigh of relief after the assurance of Lieutenant Governor.
Now it is expected that they are back to work and that they will focus on their work the same way as they used to.
Timely intervention by LG has saved the issue from snowballing into a major controversy.