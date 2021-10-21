Life belongs to God

If we are his followers we must be on the side of the oppressed, and in case an innocent is killed we should feel the pain. We must remember the divine words:

Because of that We ordained for the Children of Israel that if anyone killed a person not in retaliation of murder, or (and) to spread mischief in the land - it would be as if he killed all mankind, and if anyone saved a life, it would be as if he saved the life of all mankind. (5:32)