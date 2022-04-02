Life: Bhelpuri or Biryani?

My life-long love affair with biryani is an open relationship. While my bestie likes Hyderabadi, my favorite is Moradabadi since it has a distinctive flavor. Last year, Zomato, the food delivery app, sent out two biryanis every two seconds while its rival Swiggy received 115 orders a minute.

If Biryani is a G.O.A.T dish, the crunchy bhelpuri is an equal gastronomic adventure. As a starter, we will taste the spicy bhelpuri, and then we will have the iconic dish as a main course, but please Raita Nahi phehlana.

We build our base on the plate of Bhelpuri. Scientific researches suggest that the age of mental and emotional growth of a child completes till the age of 7.

Nowadays, parenting is being avoided and a cell phone takes care of the toddler’s upbringing at this vulnerable age. s/he consumes violent and aggressive cartoon content. It makes the child confrontational. He doesn’t listen to you anymore.

Such structures crumble easily with a jarring jolt, architects believe. Please sit down with your kids and talk to them. Thank me later.