Life is beautiful

Life is the greatest blessing, a blessing that demands to be valued, to be cherished, to be lived in best possible form. Life comes with ups and downs, with smiles and tears, with success and failures. All these are part of life and is what makes life beautiful and truly worth living. The happiness motivates us to do more and the failures are a calling to do better.

Where there is shade there comes the sun. It takes a beautiful heart to know the beauty behind all struggles, all failures, all setbacks that make us a beautiful and grateful person. The ones with beautiful hearts love the moth because they know one day it will turn into butterfly.

A butterfly looks beautiful to all, but what makes it beautiful is the moulting, because it lived the stage of moth where maximum call it ugly. Like the butterfly the struggles of human turn them into beautiful we only need to open our minds and hearts to see beauty in our struggles, failures, broken dreams and broken heart. Our all struggles should lead us only towards one thing I.e. positive transformation.