Life of women with severe disabilities

Women with severe disabilities including wheelchair users face severe issues of mobility and are forced to live a dependent life. Around one hundred persons facing spinal cord injuries in Jammu and Kashmir, a handful of women get proper rehabilitation services.

Wheelchair users are not getting access to services and face limitations. Wheelchair users have no proper accommodation at public places, government offices, educational institutions, court buildings, hospitals, recreation places, religious places and other places of public importance.

The persons with severe disabilities are facing privacy problems. They have to curtail food and water for avoiding toilet. If they need to use the washrooms they find it difficult to find an accessible or disable friendly washrooms. Thus most of the women wheelchair users avoid the outings and prefer to live a segregated life.

Most of the government offices are operational from huge buildings which are completely inaccessible but full of barriers, hence the most vulnerable sections of the society remains at peripheries without any care and protection.

The persons with severe disabilities have high support medical needs, which include medical items for maintenance of bowel bladder movements, wound management, physical rehabilitation and other therapies for living an active life.

But due to immense poverty in families, lack of awareness and almost no support system to manage life with dignity, has made the persons with disabilities valueless entities and forced to live life within four walls. Their life gets ruined and they remain completely excluded without appropriate care and support. Sometimes they feel they are waiting for the death.