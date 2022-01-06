Light to the blind

Learning to read and write can be challenging, and to learn any skill takes time and practice. It requires the support and encouragement of family and teachers. This is true for individuals with or without vision.

Here comes the role of the government and the NGOs working in this field who should shoulder the responsibility of imparting this skill to the persons with blindness at the primary level.

The government of J &K should recruit a braille knowing teacher at the zonal level who can cater to the needs of such children. In addition, the social welfare department along with education department should seriously think about establishing a braille press in the UT so that the books are made available to the primary school children.

Braille is not difficult to learn, especially if the student is young. Therefore, it is never too early to begin teaching someone braille. Learning braille early empowers the individual with more options. Together, let’s keep braille alive and the window to opportunity open for those who are blind or visually impaired.