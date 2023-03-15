Likely shortage of irrigation water

Some recent reports have indicated that there can be a shortage of irrigation water in coming months.

This can be because of the lack of timely rainfall and also due to lack of inadequate snowfall in just ended winter. No significant snowfall occurred in plain areas in the winter.

Heavy snowfall was reported sometimes in higher reaches, but frequency of such snowfall was lesser this winter also. River Jhelum and its tributaries are snow-fed, and supply water to irrigation canals.