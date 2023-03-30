Lithium Mining in Reasi J&K

Kickstarting the electric vehicles

In this piece we will look at the importance of this finding of lithium deposit and how it could kick start India’s electric vehicle revolution in the coming years. Let us first look at the lithium itself. In the past decade or so this silvery white metal has become ubiquitous in our daily lives. Today it has become a highly valuable natural resource .The cell phone irrespective of the brand that we hold in our hand has either a lithium ion battery or lithium–polymer battery as do the laptops we use. Lithium is also a battery of choice for electric vehicles like electric scooters, cars and buses. It also has a range of other uses including lubricant in ceramics and glasses, for medical uses and even finds applicability in nuclear power plants. Lithium is also used for storage of renewable energy in power grids. As people will move away from petrol and diesel vehicles towards electric vehicles and use of solar and wind energy also getting a boost, this will reduce the use of fossil fuel especially coal. In the coming years there would be a great surge in lithium demand globally and that is why it is rightly referred as white gold. Lithium also is very rare to find. There are estimated 89 million tons of deposits of Lithium across the globe. The three Latin American Countries, Bolivia, Argentina and Chile account for 50 million tons or more than half the total deposits in the world. The US, Australia and China account for the remaining cache of lithium deposits. China is the number one player in manufacturing lithium –ion batteries. Infact 75% global production of Lithium ion batteries is contributed by China alone. According to a recent International Energy Agency (IEA) report China controls 58% of Lithium processing globally followed by Chile at 29% and Argentina 10%. Interestingly , there are no major Lithium reserves in China but maximum processing of Lithium is done in China .The obvious reason is they have entirely focused on developing manufacturing units .Now India will join this exclusive club of nations that has its own deposits of mineable lithium and will contribute 5.5% to global lithium reserves.

Lithium ion batteries v/s Lead –acid batteries

There are four advantages of Lithium ion batteries over lead acid batteries. A battery’s capacity is known essentially by how much energy it can store and discharge. Lithium batteries are known to have much higher energy density than lead–acid batteries. Simply put, it means that significantly more energy can be stored in a lithium battery using the same physical space as compared to a lead acid battery and this is estimated to be 50 to 60% more which gives lithium a decisive advantage over lead acid batteries. One of the advantages of this is that because it is able to store more energy, we can power our appliances for a longer period of time.

In a lead acid battery only 50% of its energy can be drained or discharged at a time as doing it beyond this limit would impact its longevity . While for Lithium, 85% of energy can be drained safely that means it has higher effective capacity as compared to lead–acid option. The efficiency of lithium batteries is great as it scores far higher than other options including lead-acid batteries. Recent innovations have demonstrated that we charge our cell phone battery within an hour rather than waiting for 5 to 6 hours.

The rate of battery degradation is much less in a lithium battery than it is for lead-acid batteries. To put it much simpler , the life span of Lithium ion batteries is much longer than Lead-acid batteries .The comparison is that Lead acid batteries last for about three years or so while as Lithium ion batteries can go on over ten years .