Lithium reserves in J&K

For past many years Kashmir has been continuously in headlines for good or bad.

Whether it is erratic weather or political instability, we have some news from this region of the world. It won’t be wrong to say that it has turned out to be a hot spot for journalists and media platforms.

Recently we got a news from this region when on 10 th February the Union Ministry of Mines announced that lithium reserves have been found in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Geological Survey of India established 5.9 million tonnes of inferred lithium resources in the Salal-Haimana area of Reasi district in Jammu and Kashmir.