Little rise in COVID positive cases

There is a little rise in COVID-19 positive case in Jammu and Kashmir. While there is no need to panic, but taking preventive measures to stop further spread of the virus is important.
The surge is occurring at a time when everything is normal in J&K and vast majority of people have almost forgotten about adhering to mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) like wearing face masks, using hand sanitizers and maintaining social distance at public places.
The significant improvement in COVID related situation had led to people discontinuing the SOPs. But now after the rise in cases the experts recommend switching back to the SOPs.
This is imperative since markets, religious places, educational and professional institutions, and government and private offices are open and functioning normally.
The public transport is also operational. A person, not adhering to SOPs, can get infected at such places. Secondly, the marriage functions, being held this season, are being attended by more guests. In 2020 most marriage ceremonies were held with simplicity due to COVID.
Last year while some marriages were held with simplicity, some others were attended by large number of guests. This year almost all marriage functions are witnessing significant increase in number of guests.
Experts fear that such functions can spread the virus if SOPs are ignored. According to them, it is not the marriage functions only, the people have to be cautious at other public and religious gatherings, and places as well.
In past deaths occurred due to COVID and business suffered huge losses since the lockdowns were enforced several times.
Some people in private sector lost jobs. According to official figures, 4758 persons have died in Jammu and Kashmir due to COVID since the outbreak of the pandemic.
Among them, 2425 died in Kashmir division and 2333 in Jammu division. Some days back ( on July 15 ) a special vaccination drive was launched by the union government for next 75 days.
During the drive, free COVID-19 vaccine booster doses are being administered to the adults in the age group of 18-59 years. The initiative aims at enhancing and boosting fight against the virus and adding another layer of safety.
The people must take advantage of this drive and get themselves vaccinated with the booster dose.