Live to Tell….

In fact, the new world means many different things to her. It can be a wonderful experience, which touches the deepest emotions. A quite understanding, mutual confidence, sharing and forgiving. A devotion through good and bad times.

The world that settles for less than perfection and makes allowances for human weaknesses. Harbours contentment with the present, hopefulness for the future and no brooding over the past.

The day-in and day-out chronicle of problems, compromises, and disappointments amidst small achievements and little joys.

Above all, the new world makes-up for the many things the lady has missed: maybe an innocent smile; a selfless gesture; the sincerity of purpose; and the significance of wisdom in everything.

She’s perhaps the lady who woke in bits, piecemeal over the years. She discovered herself and the world, and then forgot only to discover them again and again.

The process of waking never slipped back, and never was she free of herself. Like flowing up and down from a trance, she lodged herself in an eerily familiar life already well underway. She was both observer and observable, an object of her own humming awareness.

Was she evolving? Maybe. Maybe not. However, the challenges of life were never unwarranted. She wasn’t killed as a child, she was allowed to survive. She wasn’t discriminated, she was loved. Yet, life and love connoted an obscurely tough battle for her.

Beyond the walls of her home, the rules involved in this battle were quite different. Life was tough; love was rough. It was all about cheap bargaining: success, failure, virtues, vices, affection and apathy.