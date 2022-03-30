Livestock: Developing rural economy

If an economy has to be strong and stable, it needs to involve multiple sectors, and also bring into its fold all sections of the society. The kind of population profile we have, economy cannot rely only on cities and industries.

We have more rural areas than urban, and our population in villages is much more than what lives in cities.

So to make our economy formidable and rooted, it is crucial to involve rural population and attend to the areas that are generally village based.