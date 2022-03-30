Livestock: Developing rural economy

If an economy has to be strong and stable, it needs to involve multiple sectors, and also bring into its fold all sections of the society. The kind of population profile we have, economy cannot rely only on cities and industries.
We have more rural areas than urban, and our population in villages is much more than what lives in cities.
So to make our economy formidable and rooted, it is crucial to involve rural population and attend to the areas that are generally village based.
In this connection, all activities related to livestock need a structured focus. It is here that we can expect a turnaround in our economic condition. In this connection it is heartening to note that the recent J&K budget has taken note of this, and the government has allocated Rs 391.90 crore for the Animal, Sheep Husbandry and Fisheries sector.
If the focus on this sector remains consistent, and if people respond well by benefitting from the expected schemes, it can be instrumental in transforming the rural economy of Jammu and Kashmir.
Establishing dairy units, and rolling out Integrated Sheep Development Scheme will have a very healthy impact on rural economy.
Such schemes will supplements the income of farmers, and will enhance chances of employment. The point here is that after announcing schemes and allocating funds for that, what defeats us is the implementation of schemes, and a failure to involve people in such endeavours.
We fail because we don’t sensitise people, and we don’t impart proper education to the people who take up these activities. In the absence of capacity building of those who take up these economic activities, the outcome is always far below than expected.
We have the same set of activities in the developed parts of the world producing huge economic benefits. But in our part of the world, we often see that the results are not so encouraging.
The government needs to engage some professional agency to look into the causes of this failure, and recommend remedies to overcome such failures.