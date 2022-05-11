Living in a Turbulent World

The new welfarism of India’s right doesn’t prioritise the supply of public goods such as health and primary education. It also doesn’t prioritise safety nets. It subsidizes public provision of essential goods and services normally provided by private sector such as bank accounts, cooking gas, toilets, housing,water and cash.

These are tangible and create immediate impact on people’s voting pattern and choices. The politically conservative regimes leverage it with identity politics and appropriate the redistributive policies of the left. This is partly the reason as to why politics has become 365 day affair. Liberal economist has given in to illiberal society and they need to examine their own culpability in creating identarian politics leading to split societies.

It is significant to note that during Covid 19 the general tendency of the people, and particularly of the margins was to return to the family and community for protective cover. In my part of the world unemployed, non-skilled, elderly, and people suffering from lifelong diseases find protection in the family or in some cases in community as well.

True, that state too came in a big way in all parts of the world to aid and rescue people during the pandemic. However, India has not ratified international labour organization’s convention on domestic workers bill 2017 and its legal regime is awfully conservative.