Loan against deposits

There is no denying the fact that bank loans have become permanent companions of families, if not individuals. Be it personal need, self-employment venture or business need, banks have finance schemes available for every sector of the economy in their product basket. The money made available by banks in the shape of loans to their borrowers is actually the money of the banks’ depositors. In banking parlance, the money of depositors is liability for banks as they have to pay interest to the depositors on the money deposited by them. While, the money given in the shape of loans and advances to borrowers form assets of the banks as they earn interest on it.

Interest on loans varies from sector to sector and it has always been the endeavour of borrowers to hunt for loans having minimum cost (rate of interest). Besides, borrowers always look for ease of access to loans having minimal formalities in terms of documentation and eligibility criteria. In fact, it would always delight bank customers if loans are made available over-the-counter, especially in emergency situations.

Even as the modern banking practices at the back of advanced technologies have made certain categories of loans available at the click of a button, there is a way out for bank depositors to obtain loans at the lowest rate of interest, without processing charges and penalties. The repayment is no issue for the borrowers. It’s up to them to fix the repayment schedule. They can even ignore repayment of the loan taken.

Before coming to the exact nature of the scheme, let me share an anecdote.