Loan facilities for senior citizens

Another communication from a senior citizen on similar lines is also worth quoting. Some time back, I received an interesting post card on my official address.

The post card was from an eighty years old anonymous senior citizen. He had narrated some shades of miseries on his domestic front with money shortage as the baseline of all his problems.

He had found a reason to write to me as in one of my columns I had written about a financial scheme for elders, Reverse Mortgage, which was introduced as a major initiative for providing social security to senior citizens. The senior citizen was owning a house worth a few crores, but was neglected by his family. His source of income was an issue and had to struggle to meet even his basic needs.

If we look around us, we will find a good number of senior citizens, especially retirees, who are struggling with the finances to live a peaceful life.

Even as they have an appetite to continue to work beyond retirement period by starting their own business ventures, and most importantly their health condition also permits it, they lack appropriate finances to make a post retirement beginning in this regard.

Actually, we are caught in the web of high inflation, higher medical costs, and extravagant lifestyles triggering demand for more and more financial resources.

There are many senior citizens like the ones mentioned above who are in dire need of money to fulfill some of their unavoidable requirements – for example, an unforeseen medical emergency, education and marriage of their children etc.