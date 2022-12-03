Loan for agriculture & allied activities

The interest rate on short-term loans up to Rs 3 lakh through KCC will be 7% for farmers. The rate of interest subvention for lending institutions would be 1.5%. These rates will apply for both FY 2022-23 and FY 2023-24.

“An additional interest subvention of 3% per annum will be provided to such of those farmers repaying in time, i.e., from the date of disbursement of the loan/s up to the actual date of repayment or up to the due date fixed by the banks for repayment of such loan/s, whichever is earlier, subject to a maximum period of one year from the date of disbursement,” the RBI said.

Meanwhile, J&K Bank has tailored a scheme for ‘Asset Based Easy Agri Loan Scheme’ to finance farmers for traditional and modern farm & farm related activities including emerging and High Tech Agri activities. The facility would help the farmers to meet short term production/ working capital and investment credit. And the loan facility ranges from Rs.3 lakh to Rs.2 crore, which would be purely calculated on need-based assessment.

There are various loan schemes for agriculture and allied activities. What is the exact nature of ‘Asset Based Easy Agri Loan Scheme’?

Almost all agriculture activities come under the ambit of the scheme. For instance, any farmer requiring money for cultivation of crops, meeting harvest /post-harvest & other expenses, running/maintenance of activities allied to agriculture, like dairy animals, inland fishery etc. would be financed under the scheme.

Even a Working Capital facility is available for running/ maintenance of Agro-Processing Units/ Food processing Units etc. The scheme also covers Agri-Based Projects such as establishment & running of agriculture infrastructure units designed to store agriculture produce/products, establishment of plantation nurseries etc. for finance.

To be precise, ‘Asset Based Easy Agri Loan Scheme’ of the bank covers any agriculture and allied activities capable of generating income for the farmer or those involved in the farm related activities.

Which segment of farmers or those involved in allied activities are covered under the scheme?

The loan would be granted to any progressive farmer irrespective of being literate or illiterate. Individuals/Joint, sole proprietary concerns, partnership firms and companies are eligible to take benefit of the scheme.

One of the exciting features of the scheme is that it encourages agri-entrepreneurs and loans can be granted to corporate farmers, farmers’ producer organizations/companies, partnership firms and co-operatives of farmers directly engaged in agriculture and allied activities. Activities such as dairy, fishery, animal husbandry, poultry, beekeeping and sericulture are covered in the scheme.