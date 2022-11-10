LOLAB: Land of Love and Beauty

A health resort, which could bring tranquility and charm to dead, where still air seems free from smoke and dust and that of material worries. A fresh water sip works as a penance to the illness.

Though majority is still less privileged, however welcomes the guests with open heart. Chandigam, Warnow, Doursa, Doursa Wani, Anderbug are some the destinations. A few dams/ponds like at Dorsa Wani, Chandigam, Sogam and Diver are fantastic spots to explore; these are covered by deodar forests.

The rice fields on both sides of the road, overlapped by forests at Khumyeral road is hardly to find anywhere. A picture there could make someone for years to mesmerise, this is one of the most splendid spots . A wee hour drive, when fog and dew start moving back to the skies fills the soul and nourishes the eye, and makes it a marvelous phenomenon.

This valley is popular for being in close proximity to Sattbaran, (which in English means seven doors) a place in Kalaroose, famous for its age-old belief that this way leads to Russia.

These places of Lolab offer an excellent site for nature lovers and adventure enthusiasts. Dorus Wani, another lovely spot, the path to which is adorned with huts along the way, giving a sense of culture. There are many promises to keep and miles to go. Be it summer, spring, autumn or winter, the valley never compromises its majesty.