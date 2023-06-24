Loner in ‘’wonderland’’

What buckles up your six senses? A luxury getaway, a high-end glamour destination, an ancient cultural dazzle or a cuisine-centred travel? The selected ‘some’ are beyond Italy’s Tuscan villa, Munich’s Marienplatz or Turkey’s Kabak Bay.

Personally, my idea of an electrifying landscape is not of an azure vista melting into the horizon or a celestial panorama viewed from top of the world. It is a sober expression of artistry bedecked with simplicity, jewelled with minimalism, smiling in all shades, blushing in all hues.

Narrow pathways winding through canopied trees lead to Kashmir’s personal paradisiacal destination. Nestled amidst pretty peaks, breathing against a forested backdrop, pulsating with greenery, laughing with wildflowers and roaring with Sindh, Sonamarg is a painstaking stroke on His canvas.

80 kilometres from noisy Srinagar, the magical meadow is a pure summery paradise whose picture-perfect outdoors boast magnificent vistas. Whether it is a milestone celebration, an intimate nuptial knot, a formal gathering or a private retreat, Sonamarg is irresistible for adventure-seekers and unmissable for nature-lovers.

The beauty of the topography at the lush expansive environs is an unforgettable ache in the bones. When father said, “Sonamarg is like a locked room for all old love affairs that had no if’s and but’s”, I felt the crack in the voice.

Seamless cerulean sky, towering peaks, snowy slopes, passive warmth, subtle breeze, pastoral fragrance, glistening Sindh, muffled stillness and studied silence - Sonamarg has a tranquil ambience that slows speeds and soothes souls. The freshness invokes a deep sense of well-being, allowing one to embrace the bliss of surroundings.

The pastel river, with its source at the Machoi glacier- (15700 feet from ground) bears a healing capacity; completes a calming sojourn in this hilly region. The foudroyant asymmetrical pines, firs and birches rise to the sky and sing ‘’ Beauty is in imperfection.’’ Sonamarg inspires one to put thyself first as one replenishes the spiritual self.

No cultural performances, no firework shows, no glamorous entertainment, no dining venues, no exclusive menus; yes breathtaking terrain, yes off-piste routes, yes spectacular views, yes exhilarating hike ups, yes natural detoxification, yes surreal scenery, yes undivided attention, yes unmatched indulgence- that is Sonamarg for you. Simply delectable.