Long term solutions

Finally time for schools to welcome students after almost two years. This is the longest break that we know of, and it has been so stressful for all.
Though the online delivery of classwork served as an alternative, and helped in keeping students connected to their studies, it can in no way replace the age old format of classroom education.
Now that students are back to schools it is time to reflect on many things pertaining to schooling. The pandemic induced closure has thrown up many lessons for parents, teachers, school management, and the government departments related to education sector.
If all the stakeholders do a meticulous study of the problems that appeared in bold relief during this closure, it can yield good benefits in the long term.
In the days to come these stakeholders must take it upon themselves that a deep and consistent thinking is employed to make the schooling more efficient, and productive.
To this end, the department of education needs to take an initiative and involve the stakeholders in identifying the problems and finding solutions to them.
Just to mention few; we have seen during this pandemic that apart from a few high end schools, most of the schools faced financial crisis on account of reduced fee recovery.
How can this problem be resolved, without putting the poor class, or those whose incomes suffered during pandemic, to trouble.
This is a big challenge for the stakeholders. Second, the private school teachers have been the worst victims. There salaries, in many cases, are pending for months together.
Already they are getting very meagre salaries, and those also are not getting paid. How can this vulnerable class be provided safeguards.
Third, the school transport has emerged as a burden on both parents and the schools.
The school managements argue that if they have to pay salaries to those engaged in this service, and also the necessary expenses, like insurance, for the vehicles, why shouldn’t parents pay the transport charges.
On the other hand, parents argue that if they don’t avail the services why pay for it. The problems like these have appeared in bold relief during this pandemic induced closure. It is time to deliberate on these problems and find long term, and workable, solutions to them.