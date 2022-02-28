Long term solutions

Now that students are back to schools it is time to reflect on many things pertaining to schooling. The pandemic induced closure has thrown up many lessons for parents, teachers, school management, and the government departments related to education sector.

If all the stakeholders do a meticulous study of the problems that appeared in bold relief during this closure, it can yield good benefits in the long term.

In the days to come these stakeholders must take it upon themselves that a deep and consistent thinking is employed to make the schooling more efficient, and productive.