Look who's talking?

The Delimitation Commission submitting its final report on Jammu and Kashmir has evoked sharp reaction from National Conference, Peoples Democratic Party and other smaller parties in Kashmir.

These parties have been “beating their chest” after the panel has redrawn the assembly and parliamentary constituencies in the Union Territory.

The commission has recommended 43 assembly constituencies for Jammu region and 47 for Kashmir. For the first time, nine assembly constituencies have been reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, out of which, six are in Jammu region and three in Kashmir.