Looking Back: Good or Bad

Someone laments if only he could have seen that he was wasting his time on fb and Instagram while the other laments if only he could have known that he was not focused on studies at the time it mattered. “If only I could see that I could have done more than what was expected of me” laments yet another.

“If only I could see the real faces of few people” regrets someone else. Somebody wishes that he could have seen that he didn’t have awareness in his life and if only he could see that people were just using him. Some feel if only they could have seen that it was too much to tolerate and quit while someone belatedly surmises if only he could have seen that he was more powerful and intelligent than he thought. A pious soul grieved if only he could have seen people who had unconditional love for him in their heart. But as Arthur Gordon would say, “The trouble with ‘if only’ is that it doesn’t change anything. It keeps the person facing the wrong way - backward instead of forward. It wastes time. In the end, if you let it become a habit, it can become a real roadblock - an excuse for not trying anymore.”