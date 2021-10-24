Looking more young

Aging is something we can’t do much about. We can eat healthily, exercise, and live sensibly but we’ll still age. Our 80th birthday will still be on the same date. Sure we can make it more likely we’ll reach 80 but we can’t stop the wheels of time. When there is nothing we can do about something the point of worry begins to diminish. People die whether or not they eat six almonds a day. Tons of anti-aging creams are there but people still grow old. Thanks to the billion-dollar marketing campaign aimed at making people ashamed of wrinkles and lines and ageing, the pursuit of looking young accentuates the fear of growing old. If we embrace our wrinkles, embrace growing old and other people’s wrinkles, maybe marketers would have less fear to work with and magnify.

Remember, oldies/wrinklies are the repositories that transmit information and experience. Under hunter-gatherer conditions, the knowledge possessed by even one person over the age of 70 could spell the difference between survival and starvation for a whole clan. Our long lifespan, therefore, was important for our rise from animal to human status. Wrinkles are honorable, provided they’re in the right place. Don’t fight it. Accept it as the complex elegance of a melting candle.