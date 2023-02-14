Lopsided pupil teacher ratio in govt schools

The problem of lopsided pupil teacher ratio (PTR) in government schools in Jammu and Kashmir has not been solved till now. That is very strange. The Union Ministry of Education has also pulled up the School Education Department (SED) over the issue but still nothing has been done so far.

The ministry has remarked that J&K SED has over 10,000 surplus teachers available but their services remain un-utilised. The Education Ministry’s repeated directive to streamline the PTR in schools and ensure quality education to the students is continuously being ignored.

As per reports around 22 percent primary schools and 60 percent upper primary schools are with adverse PTR. The reports say that while the schools in rural and far flung areas are without adequate number of teachers, the schools in the city and towns have teachers more than required.