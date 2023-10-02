Losing another ally

Bhartiya Janata Party’s southward journey has been hitting stumbling block; checkmated by the people of Karnataka in May, 2023 and snapping of ties by its major ally, AIADMK in Tamil Nadu may further squeeze its chances of keeping high optimism about cornering maximum seats in this state in 2024 parliamentary polls.

Experts say that shrinking base of AIADMK in Dravidian Politics coupled with los of the minority owing to its association with BJP might have contributed to current crisis though other dominant factors cited include unpopularity of the party, state BJP chief, K. Annamalai’s frontal attack on DMK founder and former chief minister. Annadurai, sharp differences in alliance dynamistic.

Scarcity of alliance partners in south:

It is an established fact that it will extremely difficult for BJP to solely bank on Hindi heartland. South India accounts for about a fifth of Lok Sabha seats i.e. 130 out of a total of 543 seats. As per current status, the southern states’ breakup includes 28 seats in Karnataka, 25 in Andhra Pradesh, 17 in Telangana, 39 in Tamil Nadu, 20 in Kerala, and one in the Union territory of Puducherry. In the 2014 Lok Sabha election, the BJP won 21 seats from this pool of 130 and increased its tally to 29 in the 2019 polls. The vast majority of these victories for the BJP came from Karnataka— 18 in 2004, 19 in 2009, 17 in 2014 and 25 in 2019 but this crucial state has been snatched by Congress party which will try to exploit assembly polls victory in Lok Sabha elections.

Political observers do not rule out the latent reason of Sanatan Dharma controversy intentionally started by chief minister, M.K. Stalin’s son Udhayanidhi Stalin who favored its eradication as it divides society on the basis of caste and religion. Central and state BJP leader had vehemently condoned Udhayanidhi and expected strong reaction from TN AIADMK leaders who preferred to be silent which had infuriated high command. But AIADMK’s survival will depend upon the issues like Sanatan Dharama which may in consonance with anti-Hindi mindset of Southern people. Nothing is impossible in politics hence AIADMK may also hope against hope to have alliance with Congress by offering 20 out of 39 seats? But chances may not be very bright as CM, Stlain enjoys personal close rapport with Rahul and Sonia Gandhi who have been working in tandem.