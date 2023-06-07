Losing Sole Breadwinner

The death of Deepu Kumar at the hands of terrorist gunmen in Anantnag is yet another murder in a series of attacks on the minority community in Kashmir Valley. Deepu is the second non-Muslim to fall to terrorism in south Kashmir this year.
The killing has again grabbed limelight in the Kashmir Valley. As of August 2022, 21 individuals have lost their lives to targeted attacks. The term ‘targeted killing’ seems to have got multiple connotations with targeting of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley being the most prevalent. Every single killing by the extremists is in fact a ‘targeted killing’ intended at achieving a certain goal. Most common targets of such attacks have been individuals who have certain ‘affiliation with State’―direct or indirect.
Over the past several years, local policemen have been attacked frequently which accounted for a rising percentage of security force casualties.
“He was the sole breadwinner of the family. My eyes are defective for the last four years. My father is visually impaired, he can’t work. We are completely destroyed. We want justice. What was our fault?” brother of Deepu .
Deepu Kumar, 27, who worked at a circus in the Janglat Mandi area in the south Kashmir district, was shot dead by terrorists when he had gone to the market to buy milk around 8.30 pm on May 29.
The incident was one of the several targeted killings Jammu and Kashmir witnessed in the recent past. In February, terrorists had killed a Kashmiri Pandit man in Pulwama. The deceased Sanjay Sharma was working as an armed guard in his village.
Those who visited the house of Deepu said that they were shocked to see that the house lacked an approach road, had no clean drinking water supply, nor electricity
Kumar being the sole breadwinner, his family of six has no other source of income. All six members of the family – his father, brother, sister-in-law, their two children, and his wife – are living in extreme poverty and they need to be provided financial support by the government.
It is an unfortunate reality that terrorist groups have been active in J&K, targeting unarmed civilians. These acts of violence have resulted in the loss of innocent lives and have caused immense suffering to the people living in Kashmir.
These activities in Kashmir have been a major challenge for the security forces and the local population. These groups often carry out attacks with the aim of destabilizing J&K and spreading fear among the civilian population.
It’s important to condemn such acts of terrorism that target unarmed civilians and to support efforts to combat terrorism through intelligence sharing, international cooperation, and targeted counter-terrorism operations. Additionally, efforts should be made to address the root causes of terrorism, including political grievances, socio-economic disparities, and lack of opportunities, in order to create an environment that discourages extremism.
The government and security forces have been working to enhance security measures, intelligence gathering, and counter-terrorism operations to prevent such attacks and protect the civilian population. However, it is a complex and ongoing challenge that requires a multi-faceted approach.
It’s important to remember that acts of terrorism do not represent the views or aspirations of the majority of people in any region. Promoting dialogue, understanding, and peace-building efforts among different communities is crucial to overcoming these challenges and fostering a more peaceful environment in Kashmir.
Targeted killings in Kashmir refer to the deliberate and selective assassination of individuals, often with specific motives or objectives. Targeted killings have been a distressing aspect in Kashmir, with individuals being singled out and assassinated based on their perceived affiliations. These killings aim to intimidate and instill fear among specific communities or individuals.
The groups operating in Kashmir have been responsible for numerous targeted killings, including those of political leaders, activists, journalists, and civilians who are perceived to be collaborating with the government or opposing the separatist cause. These acts of violence are meant to undermine the authority of the Indian state and suppress voices that do not align with their ideology.
Also, targeted killings in Kashmir are a grave violation of human rights and undermine the prospects of peace and stability. It is crucial for all parties involved to respect the principles of international humanitarian law and protect the lives and rights of civilians.
Efforts to address targeted killings and promote peace in Kashmir require a comprehensive approach, including dialogue, reconciliation, and addressing the underlying political, social, and economic factors contributing to the conflict. The protection of human rights, justice, and accountability are essential for a lasting resolution in the region.
Dealing with terrorist groups that target and kill innocent people requires a comprehensive and multifaceted approach.
The governments need to enhance their security capabilities to prevent and respond effectively to terrorist activities. This includes improving intelligence gathering, increasing border security, and implementing robust counter-terrorism operations.
Terrorist organizations often operate across borders, necessitating international collaboration to share intelligence, coordinate efforts, and disrupt their networks. Countries can work together to exchange information, provide training, and support each other in combating terrorism.
Security forces can conduct targeted operations to dismantle terrorist networks, apprehend their leaders, and disrupt their financing and logistical support. These operations should be conducted within the framework of the law, respecting human rights and minimizing civilian casualties.
Effective intelligence gathering and surveillance are crucial to identify and preempt terrorist plots. Governments should invest in intelligence agencies, technological capabilities, and information sharing mechanisms to stay ahead of evolving threats.
It is essential to address the underlying grievances, social, economic, and political factors that contribute to the emergence and sustenance of terrorism. This can include initiatives such as promoting social inclusion, economic development, education, and addressing political grievances through peaceful means.
Governments and civil society can work together to counter extremist narratives and ideologies that fuel terrorism. This can be achieved through education, community engagement, and promoting messages of tolerance, peace, and respect for diversity.
Efforts should be made to rehabilitate and reintegrate individuals who have been involved in terrorism but are willing to disengage. This can involve providing psychological support, vocational training, and opportunities for them to reintegrate into society.
It’s important to note that any actions taken to combat terrorism must be conducted within the framework of the rule of law, respecting human rights and ensuring that innocent individuals are not targeted or harmed in the process.
