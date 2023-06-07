Losing Sole Breadwinner

The killing has again grabbed limelight in the Kashmir Valley. As of August 2022, 21 individuals have lost their lives to targeted attacks. The term ‘targeted killing’ seems to have got multiple connotations with targeting of Kashmiri Pandits in the Valley being the most prevalent. Every single killing by the extremists is in fact a ‘targeted killing’ intended at achieving a certain goal. Most common targets of such attacks have been individuals who have certain ‘affiliation with State’―direct or indirect.

Over the past several years, local policemen have been attacked frequently which accounted for a rising percentage of security force casualties.

“He was the sole breadwinner of the family. My eyes are defective for the last four years. My father is visually impaired, he can’t work. We are completely destroyed. We want justice. What was our fault?” brother of Deepu .

Deepu Kumar, 27, who worked at a circus in the Janglat Mandi area in the south Kashmir district, was shot dead by terrorists when he had gone to the market to buy milk around 8.30 pm on May 29.

The incident was one of the several targeted killings Jammu and Kashmir witnessed in the recent past. In February, terrorists had killed a Kashmiri Pandit man in Pulwama. The deceased Sanjay Sharma was working as an armed guard in his village.