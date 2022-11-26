Losing the World

Many of us have speckled experiences whenever we confront a new happening, a new episode, a new situation in our daily lives. There are some unusual truths and realities that one gets familiar with often, and is astonished at the atypical enigma that gets unfolded in the process; and the journey of life piles up our baggage.

The inscrutability of human life and its formless facets will perhaps make most of us to moan in the tone of Graham Greene and cry out silently :

I was safe so long as I could not come out of my mom’s womb to breathe in the mysterious world; I was safe so long as I could not make out ‘what is what’ to judge the insignia of the life; I was safe so long as I could not guess ‘who is who’ to form an opinion about others; I was safe so long as I could not think about the intricacies of human behavior; I was safe so long as I could not believe that even human brains can be shady; I was safe so long as I could not imagine that sincerity can be termed suspicious; I was safe so long as I could not infer that blood is actually thinner than water; I was safe so long as I could not assume that friends can turn foes.

The vulnerabilities make lamenting unavoidable and realization further deepens that I was safe so long as I could not be happy; I was safe so long as I could not be successful; I was safe so long as I could not trust my susceptible students; I was safe so long as I could not compete with my brittle teachers; I was safe so long as I could not demur against my big-headed bosses; I was safe so long as I could not be a fanciful rebel; I was safe so long as I could not question the questionable; I was safe so long as I could not see what I am seeing; I was safe so long as I could not listen to what I am listening; I was safe so long as I could not read what I am reading; I was safe so long as I could not write what I am writing; I was safe so long as I could not murmur a word; I was safe so long as I could not sing what I am singing; I was safe so long as I could not be understood; I was safe so long as I could not close my eyes and feel that bad people have a bad end and world will be a lovely location to live in; I was safe so long as I could not think; I was safe so long as I could not hope; I was safe so long as I could not believe I am I ; And I was safe so long as I could not dream!