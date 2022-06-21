Loss of life

The recent death incident of a 12-year-old girl falling prey to a roaming leopard descended a pall of gloom across the length and the breadth of Jammu and Kashmir.

This is not the first case. We have seen several such incidents happen earlier also and each time the department of forests and wildlife assured the people that they would take necessary measures to safeguard the lives of people.

But most of the time those promises made by them remain unfulfilled, which ultimately led to more and more deaths.

If the concerned department and its allied wings are sincere and serious in their approach, they must take necessary measures to address this issue so that no more human loss occurs.

While developing fool proof management to counter this problem, the following steps must be taken into consideration.