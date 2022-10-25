Low apple rates

The apple trade in Kashmir continues to be badly hit due to low rates in the markets outside. The discouraging market trends are directly impacting the scene on the ground. This has slowed down the pace of traders buying apple from growers.

Most growers say that they are not getting buyers for their produce. As the harvesting is nearing its end, things are becoming difficult for them.

The mercury level is dipping and the fear of snowfall is giving sleepless nights to the growers. Presently, they are busy trying to stock the apple at safer places after harvesting so that the fruit is not damaged in case of a snowfall. A number of growers are not getting such safe places.