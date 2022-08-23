Lumpy Skin Disease in Cattle

They alleged that vaccination of the cattle was not being done and that there was no testing for the disease. Authorities say some steps have been taken. But there is need for more effective steps at the earliest.

Ring vaccination drive and the testing has to be stepped up to contain the infection. The required medicines have to be kept available. The recent ban on the import of livestock from outside for the time being as a precautionary measure should be strictly implemented.

The directive by officials to farmers not to sell milk of infected cattle must be also adhered to. Cattle in a number of areas particularly those in Uri, Pattan, and Kupwara, and border areas in Jammu like Kathua, Samba, and Rajouri have been infected.

According to official figures, 12,831 animals have been affected with LSD so far, out of which 80 percent have recovered.