Lumpy Skin Disease in Cattle

The Department of Animal Husbandry must take all necessary steps to stop the spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD), an infectious viral disease, in cattle. The disease was noticed among the cattle several months back.

The ailment among the cattle was limited to small pockets in Jammu and Kashmir at that time. But as the time passed, the disease spread fast due to lack of preventive and other related measures. Initially, the concerned department seemed clueless to deal with it.

Later, while some measures were taken those proved either insufficient or late. The disease continues to spread even now. The authorities must take effective measures to contain it.