Machine Learning Algorithms in Agriculture

BY DR. M. IQBAL JEELANI, AFSHAN TABASUM, MANSHA GUL

Machine Learning (ML) algorithms have emerged as promising alternative and complimentary tools to the commonly used modelling approaches in agriculture and allied sciences.

ML algorithms have gained popularity in crop production, yield prediction and forest management research now days. Machine learning is an application of artificial intelligence that enables a system to learn from examples and experience without explicit programming.

Machine learning comprises category of algorithms that allows software applications to become more accurate in predicting outcomes from systems of interest in research.

The basic premise of ML is to build algorithms that can receive input data and use statistical analysis to predict an output while updating outputs as new data become available.