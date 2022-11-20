Maintain Fruit Mandis Properly

Sometimes, the grower seemed helpless and used to feel that he was not getting the price he deserved for the apple after putting a lot of hard-work.

Direct access to newly created local markets helped him to some extent. Apple buyers from outside visit these Mandis to strike business deals. While the Mandis proved helpful, but poor maintenance continues to be a cause of concern in some of the cases.

Like the Fruit Mandi of Shopian at Aglar village, as per reports, is not in a good shape. It was shifted two years back from Aarhama village, where due to lack of adequate space and parking, and simultaneous movement of large number of trucks, it was causing massive jamming on Srinagar-Shopian Road.

The Aarhama Fruit Mandi was also set up in recent times. Reports say that at Aglar, unclean toilets, heaps of garbage, poor lighting system and other related problems cause inconvenience to local growers and traders, and also to traders who visit the Mandi from outside.