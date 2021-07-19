Maintaining Hygiene

Time for making the sacrifice of animals, in commemoration of the great sacrificial act of Prophet Abraham, is just about. The sale of animals is mostly done, and by today evening it will almost conclude. The religiously ordained side of this occasion is known to us all.

And it being a great yearly celebration is also a common practice. We experience both the dimensions of this occasion, and it is fulfilling in each way. But there is another side to it, and this we usually ignore. The spiritual side of the occasion apart, there are some physical things that are involved. This is a domain of worldly, and we must observe general rules of cleanliness here.

Unlike the developed parts of the world where the butchering happens at specified places we do all this at our homes. At the designated spaces in the developed countries care is taken that no blood spills into public drainage system, and no disposable parts of the animal are scattered at public spaces.